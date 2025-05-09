AIIMS Delhi cancels all leaves after Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's order, officers directed to resume duties

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an urgent directive on Friday, suspending all forms of leave for its officers, citing an unspecified "impending situation." According to a circular reported by news agency ANI on its official X account, the Ministry has instructed that no leave of any kind, including station leave, is to be granted until further notice, unless it is on medical grounds.

Advertisement

Following the directives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has cancelled all types of leave for its officers with immediate effect. According to the official order, no leave of any kind—including station leave—will be granted to any officer except on medical grounds, until further notice.

The directive further states that any leave already sanctioned stands cancelled with immediate effect. Officers who are currently on leave have been directed to report back to duty without delay.

Advertisement

The Ministry has not specified the nature of the impending situation, but the urgency of the circular suggests heightened alertness and preparedness within the health infrastructure.

Read More

This development comes at a time when tensions between Pakistan and India have escalated on Thursday, as the neighbouring country attacked Jammu, Punjab and several parts of Rajasthan.

In a similar kind of news, the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Delhi government) announced on Thursday (May 8, 2025) that, in view of the prevailing situation and the need for preparedness of the emergency response system, no leave shall be granted to any officer or government official.

It is noteworthy that the authority has stated that all leaves stand cancelled until further notice. “In view of the prevailing situation and preparedness for the emergency response system, the Competent Authority has directed that no leave shall be granted to any officer/official of the Government of NCT of Delhi, till further orders,” said the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Advertisement

Moreover, the government of West Bengal has also cancelled leaves for the state government officials until further order. This notification was issued by the Department of Finance on May 7 (Wednesday).