Health ministry to finalize national action plan for snakebite venom
New Delhi: With snakebites causing 58,000 deaths annually in India, the Union health ministry’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is working on a “National Action Plan for Snakebite Venom (NAPSE)" and has called a meeting on 28 February to finalize the draft.
