Health ministry to run special campaign for removing backlog of cataract surgeries in next 3 years

“The union health ministry aims to identity and treat blindness cases in India. Hence, the government proposed to increase the number of cataract surgeries to be carried out in the FY 2022 to 2023–75 lakh, FY 2023 to 2024–90 lakhs and FY 2024 to 25, 105 lakhs, amounts to a total of 2.70 crore of surgeries in next three years," said Mandaviya adding that the total of these three category patients will be 164.22 lakhs over the next three financial years.

