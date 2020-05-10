With few states witnessing a spike their Covid-19 tally, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to rush Central teams to 10 covid-19 hit states, which are witnessing high case load and spurt in numbers.

The states include Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"The teams will assist the state health departments in facilitating the management of the Covid-19 outbreak," said a ministry statement.

The teams will comprise a senior Health Ministry official, a Joint Secretary level nodal officer and a public health expert. The teams will support the state health departments in the implementation of containment measures in the affected areas, districts and cities.

