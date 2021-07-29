NEW DELHI : With significant increase in the daily number of covid-19 cases being reported from by Kerala, the Union ministry of health and family welfare has said it will depute a high-level, multi-disciplinary team to the state. The team will collaborate with the state health authorities, and institute effective public health measures for management of covid-19, according to a statement issued by the ministry on Thursday.

The six-member central team to visit Kerala will be headed by Dr S.K. Singh, director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The team is to reach Kerala on 30 July and visit a few districts.

“The team shall work closely with the state health department, take a stock of the situation on ground and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the large number of cases being reported by the state," the ministry said.

Kerala has an active caseload of 154,000, which is contributing 37.1% of the total active cases in the country. The number has seen a growth rate of 1.41% in the last seven days. Average daily cases being reported in the state are above 17,443. The state has also reported a high case positivity of 12.93% cumulatively and 11.97% weekly. Six districts are reporting more than 10% weekly positivity.

India nationally reported 43,509 new covid-19 cases in last 24 hours with 640 deaths. India's active caseload currently 403,840 and the active cases constitute 1.28% of total cases, the health ministry data showed. India has breached the landmark of 45 crore cumulative covid-19 vaccine doses.

