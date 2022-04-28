Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that the Ministry of Health will wait for recommendation from the Covid working group of NTAGI to begin the vaccination of kids aged 5 to 12.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has recently given emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between the age group of 6-12 amid an uptick in the Covid-19 cases in schools.

The approval by the DCGI comes following recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO).

The DCGI has also granted emergency use authorisation to Corbevax for children between the age of 5-12 years. The vaccine is currently being administered to those in the age group of 12-14.

Further, Zydus Cadila's vaccine ZycovD has also been approved for children above the age of 12 years for a two-dose regimen.

Mandaviya had earlier said that India's fight against Covid-19 has become stronger with the recent approvals.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 years on 16 March.

Till now, over 2.70 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

The nationwide vaccination campaign was rolled out on 16 January last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of coronavirus vaccination commenced on 1 March last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.