The union health ministry has requested the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT)to fill up vacancies in nine senior post as soon as possible. The ministry said the vacancies has caused 'acute stress' as it required to put in extra efforts to ensure full preparedness amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter to Deepti Umashankar, Establishment Officer and Additional Secretary, DoPT, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan highlighted the unfilled posts in the grades of additional secretary, joining secretary, director and deputy secretary under the Central Staffing Scheme and of the Central Secretariat Service (CSS).

Further, Bhushan added that even though the pandemic is declining, complacency can't be afforded at this stage. He said that the vacant position of one Joint Secretary and eight DS/Directors have put the union health ministry under acute stress.

"It is, therefore, requested that an early and timely action may be taken to fill up the existing vacancies and also the vacancies arising in the coming weeks," Bhushan wrote on October 15.

The union health secretary also mentioned the names of the eight officers who have moved out of the ministry either on study leave or due to promotion or repatriation.

This is the second such letter to the DoPT seeking to fill up vacant posts. On August 12, the ministry wrote the first letter about the vacancies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.