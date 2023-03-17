Health Ministry writes to THESE states as India's COVID-19 caseload rises

Health Ministry writes to THESE states as India's COVID-19 caseload rises1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 12:43 AM IST
The Health Ministry has written to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka amid a sudden uptick in COVID-19 cases. India reported 754 new cases in a span of 24 hours on Thursday.
As India's COVID-19 case tally continues to rise, the Health Ministry has written to several states urging them to follow a five-fold strategy. India reported more than 700 cases on Thursday after a gap of over four months.
