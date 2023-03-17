Health Ministry writes to THESE states as India's COVID-19 caseload rises

As India's COVID-19 case tally continues to rise, the Health Ministry has written to several states urging them to follow a five-fold strategy. India reported more than 700 cases on Thursday after a gap of over four months.

The Health Ministry wrote letters to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka on Thursday, noting that certain parts of the country had seen an uptick in cases.

"There are a few states which are reporting higher numbers of cases indicating possible localised spread of infection," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote.

He advised these states to examine the COVID-19 situation at the micro-level and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of the disease.

“In the past few weeks a rise in cases has been noted specifically in certain parts of the country with a total of 2,082 cases reported in the week ending March 8, 2023, which rose to 3,264 cases in the week ending March 15," the letter said.

With this, the active caseload has now risen to 4,623. A total of 754 new coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours on Thursday. Incidentally, the country had recorded 734 cases on November 12 last year.