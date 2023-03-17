Home / News / India /  Health Ministry writes to THESE states as India's COVID-19 caseload rises
Back

Health Ministry writes to THESE states as India's COVID-19 caseload rises

1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 12:43 AM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Noida, India- December 16, 2022: The district hospital in sector 30 is carrying out antigen tests for Covid-19 while RT-PCR tests are not being done, in Noida, India, on Friday, December 16, 2022. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)Premium
Noida, India- December 16, 2022: The district hospital in sector 30 is carrying out antigen tests for Covid-19 while RT-PCR tests are not being done, in Noida, India, on Friday, December 16, 2022. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The Health Ministry has written to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka amid a sudden uptick in COVID-19 cases. India reported 754 new cases in a span of 24 hours on Thursday.

As India's COVID-19 case tally continues to rise, the Health Ministry has written to several states urging them to follow a five-fold strategy. India reported more than 700 cases on Thursday after a gap of over four months. 

The Health Ministry wrote letters to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka on Thursday, noting that certain parts of the country had seen an uptick in cases. 

"There are a few states which are reporting higher numbers of cases indicating possible localised spread of infection," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote.

He advised these states to examine the COVID-19 situation at the micro-level and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of the disease.

Also read: Suffering from fever and cough? How do you know its H3N2 or new COVID variant

“In the past few weeks a rise in cases has been noted specifically in certain parts of the country with a total of 2,082 cases reported in the week ending March 8, 2023, which rose to 3,264 cases in the week ending March 15," the letter said.

With this, the active caseload has now risen to 4,623. A total of 754 new coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours on Thursday. Incidentally, the country had recorded 734 cases on November 12 last year.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout