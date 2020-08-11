Health of former president Pranab Mukherjee worsens

The health of former President Pranab Mukherjee has worsened and he has not shown any improvement, a medical bulletin from the Army’s Research and Referal hospital said Tuesday.

“The former president who underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot on 10 August 2020 has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support," it said.

Mukherjee, 84, served as the 13th president of India during 2012-17. A senior leader of the Congress party, Mukherjee was also minister in the governments led by former prime ministers Indira Gandhi, Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

