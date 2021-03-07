Health schemes, low drug prices led to saving of 50k cr for poor families: PM

The Prime Minister, who also interacted with beneficiaries and people associated with the scheme at five locations -- Shimla, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Mangalore and Maruthi Nagar in Diu, further said, "It is clear from my discussion with people who run the Janaushadhi centres at every corner of the country and some of its beneficiaries that this scheme is becoming a very big companion of poor and middle-class families. This scheme is becoming the medium of both service and employment".