Health secretary reviews covid situation, directs states to ensure hospital preparedness & mockdrill2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 09:56 PM IST
Rajesh Bhushan advises states to be on the alert and ensure preparedness for covid-19 management and cautioned states/UTs against any complacency and advised them to follow government advisory
NEW DELHI : Amid rise in covid cases across the country, the union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday reviewed the public health preparedness and vaccination status with states/UTs. He has directed the states to focus on surveillance & genome sequencing and increase the pace of testing. Furthermore, the government will conduct a mock drill for readiness of hospital infrastructure on 10th – 11th April.
