Health secretary reviews covid situation, directs states to ensure hospital preparedness & mockdrill

Bhushan informed about the status of the last mock drill which was conducted in December last year. The drills were conducted in a total of 21,939 facilities, including 16,601 govt. facilities and 5,338 private facilities. Over 94% of PSA plants and oxygen concentrators were found functional across the country while over 87% of ICU beds, ventilators, O2 beds and isolation beds were found in working condition.