To ensure that all eligible adult population is vaccinated at the earliest the letter read, "as you are aware, under the National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, till date, more than 114 crore doses of COVID vaccines have been administered across all States and UTS. To ensure that all eligible adult population is vaccinated at the earliest, 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign has been launched by the Prime Minister on November 3, 2021. This will continue till November 30, 2021. The Districts should identify all left-out beneficiaries and mobilize them to get vaccinated on a priority basis."