Omicron scare: Amid sharp rise in Covid cases in the country, the central government has advised the states to take four steps to fight the highly infectious variant of Covid.

News agency ANI today reported that Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has writen to Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Jharkhand. He has advised the states to enhance Covid testing, strengthen hospital-level preparedness, increase pace and coverage of vaccination, the report said.

So far, India has reported nearly 1000 cases out of which Delhi and Maharashtra account for over half of the total infections. Both the cities have reported a sharp spike in their daily Covid cases.

Today, India reported 13,154 new fresh cases and 268 deaths in the last 24 hours. The tally of Omicron variant cases in the country went up to 961 with maximum cases from Delhi (263) and Maharashtra (252).

With this, the country's total coronavirus tally has risen to 34,822,040 while the death toll has mounted to 4,80,860. The active caseload in the country now stands at 82,402 constituting 0.24% of the total cases.

As many as 7,486 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,58,778. The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.38%.

The weekly positivity rate in the country is 0.76% which remains lesser than 1% for the last 46 days.

