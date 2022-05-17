Health & wellness centre have enabled transition from selective to comprehensive primary healthcare package: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Client satisfaction with the services provided was much higher among those who received services from HWCs as compared to those who received services from non-HWCs across all the four parameters measured – treatment, medicines, diagnostics and cleanliness, the report said
NEW DELHI :Ayushman Bharat-Health Wellness Centre (AB-HWC) has enabled transition from selective to comprehensive primary health care package enunciated in the National Health Policy 2017, revealed a third-party assessment of AB- HWC in 18 states of India.
The report was released by the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, on Tuesday highlighting the key findings of the report. The primary aim of this exercise was to assess the pace of rollout of AB-HWCs in different states and to identify specific challenges in their rollout.
“AB-HWC was envisioned to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to the last mile. In this regard, third party evaluation is important for proper assessment of the functioning and implementation of the scheme. This report will act as a “guiding principle" to plan better in the future," said Mandaviya.
The key findings of the report stated that the launch of AB-HWC has enabled transion moving from selective to comprehensive primary health care package enunciated in the National Health Policy 2017. The implementation of AB-HWC scheme is on track in most states with a clear roadmap for achieving targets set for December 2022.
The assessment was undertaken using a cross-sectional study design with a mixed-methods approach. The 18 states were selected to cover the spectrum of epidemiological transition levels as defined by the Global Burden of Disease India study with a higher focus on North-Eastern states.
The study covered a sample of 317 facilities across 18 states with 117 Primary Health Centres Urban Primary Health Centres and 220 State Health Centres. 1,002 users from upgraded and 1,015 users from non-upgraded facilities were interviewed. The assessment covered both types of comparisons –pre and post conversion of the HWCs; and HWCs and non-HWCs within the same district.
“Overall, there has been an improvement in equity in access, despite existing constraints such as infrastructure availability and status of peripheral health facilities. Effective communication was noted from district to Primary Health Centres to HWC and State Health Centres -HWC resulting in translation of policy decisions into action, faster and better."
Client satisfaction with the services provided was much higher among those who received services from HWCs as compared to those who received services from non-HWCs across all the four parameters measured – treatment, medicines, diagnostics and cleanliness, the report said.
