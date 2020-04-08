Thousands may have stood in their balconies to bang pots and pans and salute health workers a couple of weeks ago, but on the ground doctors, nurses and medical support staff face challenges that range from prejudice from neighbours who think they have been exposed to the virus to harassment by landlords. At work, they put in longer hours despite a shortage of protective gear such as gloves, masks and coveralls, even as they grapple with the crippling fear of carrying the infection home to loved ones.

Doctors and nurses who had taken to social media to raise concerns about the shortage of protective equipment, testing kits and facilities have faced a backlash, the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 6 April. “It is the responsibility of the government to ensure these ‘soldiers’ are heard, their opinion respected rather than humiliated," the association wrote.

On Wednesday, the Karnataka high court directed the state to file its reply in a petition seeking protection of doctors, nurses and accredited social health activists (ASHA) workers in the face of attacks.

Kolkata’s Federation of Resident Doctors Association had also written to the Union health ministry on 24 March seeking better facilities.

The key concern is the shortage and poor quality of personal protective equipment (PPE), said Dr Adarsh Pratap Singh, president, AIIMS RDA. “How can healthcare workers take the risk of not having or using poor quality PPE to tackle such a contagious virus? We appreciate the government’s efforts but the concerns and criticisms raised by doctors should be taken constructively to improve services and supply rather than harassing and humiliating them," he said.

Last month, the World Health Organization called on industry and governments to increase manufacturing of PPE by 40% to meet rising demand. Severe disruption to the global supply of PPE, caused by rising demand, panic buying, hoarding and misuse, is leaving doctors, nurses and others ill-equipped to care for covid-19 patients, it said.

“Everyone thinks it’s our duty to sacrifice. The expectations are huge. Why are we asked to go to war (on coronavirus) without the necessary ammunition? Doctors are human beings and have families," said Dr Nagendra Swamy, chairman, Medisync Health Management Services.

An increasing number of healthcare workers have also been talking about the discrimination they are facing from neighbours and landlords.

Bina N., a 29-year-old nurse, leaves her paying guest accommodation in South Bengaluru at the crack of dawn and returns late night after working at a covid-19 hospital. “My neighbours and landlord have said I must avoid coming home or vacate the house. I don’t know what to do," she said.

A demoralized medical fraternity does not augur well for India at this stage.

“As it is, we are short of medical personnel to handle coronavirus. It is important that every section of society supports doctors and nurses, whether by helping provide adequate PPE or ensuring they are not stigmatized," said Dr B.S. Ajaikumar, an oncologist and chairman and CEO of HealthCare Global Enterprises (HCG).

Last month, the Delhi government warned landlords against asking health workers to vacate houses. This followed an appeal to the home ministry by AIIMS RDA in this regard.

Last month, a resident doctor from a medical college in Telangana’s Khammam district, who was answering an emergency call, was allegedly assaulted by police at the checkpost for venturing out during the lockdown. There are reports of doctors being evicted from rented accommodation in Andhra Pradesh.

“Healthcare workers need to be protected first. Financially, too, they are going to be hit badly in the coming months as hospitals are already seeing a drop in revenue. It is everyone’s duty to keep doctors and nurses motivated," said Dr Sharan Patil, founder-chairman, Sparsh Hospitals, Bengaluru.

It is time for the salaries of all healthcare workers to be increased, according to doctors. “Medical professionals, both government and private, at the frontlines must be incentivized at this time. Their payments should be hiked and the government must bear the cost of their treatment if any of them get infected. Strict action should also be taken against those who discriminate against them and misbehave with them," said Dr Girish Tyagi, president, Delhi Medical Association.