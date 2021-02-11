‘Healthcare, BFSI, media, telecom, IT-ITES manage risks well’

Sectors such as healthcare, BFSI , media, telecom and IT-ITES have superior risk handling, according to ICICI Lombard Corporate India Risk index 2020 released on Thursday. The index shows banking, financial services and insurance companies (BFSI) sector has very high risk exposure but excels in risk management too. Real economy sectors such as metals, automotive, manufacturing and infrastructure and realty are currently handling risks optimally, the index shows.

The index built by ICICI Lombard general insurance with Frost and Sullivan measures level of a company’s risk exposure and preparedness. The framework comprises 32 risk elements across six broad dimensions while covering large, medium, and small corporates across 15 key sectors in India.

“The India’s Corporate India Risk Index in its debut edition stands at 57, which implies optimized risk handling methods. The score suggests that though India Inc is on the right track, emerging risks need more diligence. Most of corporate India’s risk management strategies are focused primarily on operational and natural hazard risks, influenced by covid-19," a press statement said. The index showed that risk management in India is compliance driven and reactive.

It added that risk management in India can be improved further as a potential buffer against future unprecedented risk events There is a scope for improvement in the way market, economic, technological and crime or security risks are being managed. Corporate risk refers to the potential risks and unforeseen events that can disrupt the planning and operations of an organization.

An area which was found missing across corporates was continuous monitoring of risk containment tasks – this causes risk management to not yield effective results especially for dynamic risks

“Technology risks are not very well managed by most service-heavy sectors e.g. FMCG, logistics, media-telecom, energy-utilities, hospitality, etc. No standard practices around handling crime and security risks are major cause of significant variations of risk index across corporates. Indian corporates handle physical and operational risks well - manufacturing sector legacy," findings of the index showed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via