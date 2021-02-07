OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo a change at all stages': President Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind signs the visitors book during inaugurating General Thimayya Museum at Madikeri, in Kodagu on Saturday. (ANI)
President Ram Nath Kovind signs the visitors book during inaugurating General Thimayya Museum at Madikeri, in Kodagu on Saturday. (ANI)

'Healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo a change at all stages': President Ram Nath Kovind

1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2021, 12:31 PM IST Staff Writer

President Kovind also hoped that the world has learnt the right lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic

The health sector's evolution calls for active involvement and participation of all stakeholders and use of innovation to bridge intent and execution, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday as he noted that healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo a change at all stages. He also hoped that the world has learnt the right lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo a change at all stages prevention, diagnosis and treatment. No single entity in the healthcare sector can deliver results and achieve outcomes," Kovind said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
PM Modi launches Asom Mala in Assam's Sonitpur district

PM Modi launches Asom Mala in Assam's Sonitpur district

1 min read . 12:44 PM IST
Stars like Akshay Kumar, who have been silent on the ongoing farmer protests issue, shared the MEA's statement which slammed global celebrities such as Rihanna and Greta Thunberg for their comments on the farm stir.

Celebs face image crisis after 'India Against Propaganda' campaign

1 min read . 12:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centre's farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI02_06_2021_000231A)

Farmers' protest: Heavy security deployment at Delhi borders after 'chakka jam'

2 min read . 12:27 PM IST
People walk past the front of what is dubbed 'London's thinnest house' (painted blue) in west London.

London's thinnest house up for sale for $1.3 million

3 min read . 12:06 PM IST

Addressing the 23rd annual convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, he said the evolution of the sector calls for active involvement and participation of all stakeholders and use of innovation to bridge intent and execution.

"Though COVID-19 seems to be one-of-a-kind health-crisis that happens rarely, a section of scientists has warned us to be prepared for similar challenges ahead. The world has, let us hope, learnt the right lessons," he said, adding that the pandemic has taught the world that one cannot be safe if others are at risk and it is a lesson in universal brotherhood.


Noting that COVID-19 has inflicted agony and misery of unprecedented levels around the globe, the President said the nation is proud of its doctors and paramedics who rose to the challenge, even if it meant a great risk to their own lives.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout