Healthcare in India seen worth $50 billion by 2025: Minister

Towards this, the Indian government has undertaken structural and sustained reforms to strengthen the healthcare sector and has also announced conducive policies for encouraging FDI. This has led to a change in trend, with the country becoming a hotbed of MedTech innovation and instead of adopting western products, Indian innovators are developing path breaking MedTech products and solutions. India has reached an inflection point, which is leading to rapid expansion of HealthTech/ MedTech ecosystem, he said.