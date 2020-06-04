Similarly, Association of Healthcare Providers (India), representing majority of private hospitals in the country, also came out with a suggestive cost for treatment of covid-19 patients in private hospitals, which are not covered under agreement with Governmental run scheme; central or state. “As more and more patients are opting for treatment at private hospitals, standardization of cost becomes necessary," said Dr Girdhar Gyani, director general AHPI. The AHPI has submitted its recommendation to the government suggesting per day charges of ₹15000 for General Ward, ₹20000 for Ward with oxygen, ₹25000 for Isolation ICU, and ₹35000 for Isolation ICU with Ventilator.