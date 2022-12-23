Healthcare is key focus of Modi govt: Scindia

He added that there were less than 400 medical colleges in the country before 2014 while more than 200 new medical colleges have been built in the country in the last eight years. “Government of India has given boost to medical education to ensure that it is within reach of everyone. There were only seven AIIMS which were providing health services before 2014. Under Central Sector Scheme for setting up of new AIIMS, 22 AIIMS have been approved."