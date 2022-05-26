Healthcare providers raised concern to govt with regards to outstanding payments in CGHS

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
It was conveyed to the association members that the health ministry is in complete cognizance of certain demands pertaining to the scheme which will be considered and appropriate steps will be taken to address them
The concerns raised by the healthcare organizations with regard to the outstanding payments and revision of rates in Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) has been noted and necessary action has already been initiated by the ministry for addressing these concerns, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said during the event called CGHS Panchayat.
CGHS Panchayat is the first of its kind initiative of the Central government to provide an open platform for all CGHS stakeholders including pensioners, beneficiaries and healthcare organizations to put forth their concerns. Such a platform will enable the government to understand the issues in the implementation of the scheme with a view to improving it.
These programmes will be conducted in every state henceforth, on a regular basis.
During the event, it was conveyed to the association members that the health ministry is in complete cognizance of certain demands pertaining to the scheme which will be considered and appropriate steps will be taken to address them.
“The key concerns raised by the healthcare organizations with regard to the outstanding payments and revision of rates in CGHS were duly noted by the Ministry officials and it was stated that necessary action was already initiated in the Ministry for addressing these concerns," said the ministry in the statement.
The ministry of health responded to the concerns expressed by the members of associations. They were assured that the government is fully committed to improving the service delivery by providing cashless treatment facility to the eligible beneficiaries and also by providing healthcare to the serving Government employees.
The programme witnessed more than 150 participations from local pensioners associations, employees associations like Postal Department Employees Association, BSNL Employees Association and Income Tax Employees Association.
Senior officials from the ministry like Alok Saxena, Additional Secretary & Director General, CGHS, Dr. Nikhlesh Chandra, Director, CGHS, Dr. Shanmuganathan, Additional Director, CGHS, Chennai was present at the event along with representatives of CGHS empanelled hospitals, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Healthcare Organizations, doctors and staff of CGHS Wellness Centres of Tamil Nadu.
