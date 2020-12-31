Healthcare sector upgrades infra, taps tech solutions in covid battle

The covid-19 pandemic also forced the central government-run hospitals to upgrade their infrastructure and find new ways to handle patients of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis. “The kind of innovative healthcare infrastructure we have today was never there before. We now have separate areas for covid patients, but this is irreversible. These wards and separate areas will be used for other infectious diseases in the future," said Jitendra Arora, director, Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), Union health ministry.