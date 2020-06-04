Healthcare workers’ responsibility to protect themselves from covid, govt to SC

NEW DELHI: It is the responsibility of healthcare workers’ to protect themselves from covid-19 infection, the health ministry said in the Supreme Court in a reply to a plea seeking accommodation separate residential facility near hospitals for the frontline workers.

“While the Hospital Infection Control Committee (HICC) in the health facility is responsible for implementing the Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) activities and for organising regular trainings on IPC for health care workers (HCW), the final responsibility lies with the HCW to prevent infections and to protect himself/herself," the Centre said.

"While the Hospital Infection Control Committee (HICC) in the health facility is responsible for implementing the Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) activities and for organising regular trainings on IPC for health care workers (HCW), the final responsibility lies with the HCW to prevent infections and to protect himself/herself," the Centre said.

On 29 May, a three-judge bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, SK Kaul and MR Shah had asked the Centre to file a reply on a plea filed by Arushi Jain, a doctor from Udaipur, who said medical workers should be protected as they are the “corona warriors".

On 15 May, an advisory was issued by the Directorate General of Health Services, Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare providing guidelines on preventive measures, isolation and quarantine period for health care workers.

The petitioner filed an additional affidavit questioning these guidelines that ended the 14 day mandatory quarantine for all of them.

The Centre said the 14-day quarantined period is still mandatory for high exposure cases. It also said doctors wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) stand protected against any “potential exposure" and “subsequent infection."

Topics healthcare workers