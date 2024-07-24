‘Heard cracker-like sound, then…’: Salman Khan claims Lawrence Bishnoi ’tried to kill’ him

Salman Khan implicates Lawrence Bishnoi in firing incident, citing past threats. Bishnoi's gang targeted Khan's family, leading to arrests. Khan instructed family to stay vigilant. Chargesheet filed detailing ongoing threats.

Livemint
Published24 Jul 2024, 07:02 PM IST
Mumbai, Jul 06 (ANI): Bollywood actor Salman Khan poses for a photo as he arrives to attend the sangeet ceremony of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani with Industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant, at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Mumbai, Jul 06 (ANI): Bollywood actor Salman Khan poses for a photo as he arrives to attend the sangeet ceremony of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani with Industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant, at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI )

Salman Khan has reportedly informed the Mumbai crime branch that the recent gunfire outside his Mumbai residence was allegedly orchestrated by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in an attempt to assassinate him and his family.

Also Read | Salman Khan house firing: Chargesheet filed against Lawrence Bishnoi, 8 others

According to India Today, the Mumbai Crime Branch filed a 1,735-page chargesheet in July 2024 detailing threats received by Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his family, including veteran personalities like Salim Khan and Helen, from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Salman Khan reportedly instructed his family members to remain "alert at all times" due to ongoing threats, as stated in the chargesheet cited by India Today.

What Salman Khan told Mumbai Police?

Salman Khan has implicated Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang in the firing incident at his residence, citing previous threats and attacks targeting him and his family.

"I heard a cracker-like sound. Then, at around 4.55 am, the police bodyguard said that two people on a bike had fired from a weapon at the Galaxy Apartment's first floor balcony. There had been attempts to hurt me and my family prior to this as well. I have learnt that Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the attack from social media. So, I believe that it is the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who have carried out the firing on my balcony," India Today quoted the chargesheet.

Also Read | Mumbai Police reveals Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s plan to kill Salman Khan

“Earlier also, Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members in an interview talked about killing me and my relatives. So, I believe that Lawrence Bishnoi, with the help of his gang members carried out the firing incident when my family members were sleeping inside and planning to kill me and my family members so they carried out the attack.” India Today quoted the chargesheet filed in Salman Khan house firing incident.

In earlier incidents, Khan's father, Salim Khan, found a threatening letter on a bench opposite Galaxy Partments in Mumbai in 2022.

This was followed by an email threat to Salman Khan's employee in March 2023.

Also Read | Plot to harm Salman Khan: Haryana Police arrests one more accused from Bhiwani

Additionally, two individuals attempted to trespass at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse in January 2024, later identified as hailing from Bishnoi's village in Rajasthan.

Salman Khan Mumbai house firing

On April 14, Salman Khan's residence was targeted in a shooting incident by two motorcycle-borne assailants. Following the attack, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, suspected shooters, were apprehended in Gujarat. The police investigation led to the arrest of six individuals in total, although one, Anuj Thapan, reportedly died by suicide in police custody on May 1.

Also Read | Salman Khan reveals details of April 14 firing incident: ‘Went to balcony to…’

Authorities have filed a case against 17 individuals, including Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, in connection with the firing. Lawrence Bishnoi is currently incarcerated at Ahmedabad's Sabarmati prison.

Why Lawrence Bishnoi is targeting Salman Khan?

Salman Khan became a target of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang following his involvement in the 1998 Blackbuck killing case during the shooting of the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in 1999. Allegedly, Khan was accused of hunting a blackbuck in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Also Read | Salman Khan murder plans: Mumbai Police arrests man over YouTube video

The Bishnoi community reveres blackbucks as the reincarnations of their spiritual leader Bhagwan Jambeshwar, leading to heightened tensions and legal repercussions for the actor.

Devendra Budiya, President of the All India Bishnoi Society, suggested that Bollywood actor Salman Khan could seek forgiveness from the community for his involvement in the 1998 Blackbuck killing case.

Budiya mentioned that if Khan visits their temple and expresses regret, along with pledging to protect wildlife and the environment, the community may consider forgiving him.

Salman Khan has been provided with 'Y' plus security by the Mumbai Police.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 07:02 PM IST
HomeNewsIndia‘Heard cracker-like sound, then…’: Salman Khan claims Lawrence Bishnoi ’tried to kill’ him

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.30
    03:59 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.25 (0.16%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.15
    03:52 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    -1.35 (-0.45%)

    NTPC

    392.55
    03:50 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    10.2 (2.67%)

    Federal Bank

    201.45
    03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    3.45 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Castrol India

    270.60
    03:56 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    24.05 (9.75%)

    HBL Power Systems

    648.35
    03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    54.6 (9.2%)

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

    693.90
    03:49 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    56.3 (8.83%)

    Borosil Renewables

    560.70
    03:57 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    42.45 (8.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,412.00-3,783.00
      Chennai
      70,716.00-4,406.00
      Delhi
      70,716.00-4,332.00
      Kolkata
      70,716.00-4,845.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.78/L0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue