Hearing on same-sex marriage postponed due to two judge's indisposition1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 07:11 AM IST
- The Supreme Court is currently handling several petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage, which have been opposed by the government.
The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court that was set to hear petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage on Monday has been postponed due to the unavailability of two judges who are part of the five-judge bench and are indisposed.
