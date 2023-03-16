Heart attacks account for 28% deaths in India, govt submits ICMR report in Rajya Sabha2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 03:26 PM IST
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare detailed about efforts government is taking to reduce the cases of non-communicable diseases
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday quoted an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) report in Rajya Sabha which informs that in the year 2016 heart diseases accounted for 28.1% of the deaths in India. The report was submitted while replying to unstarred questions about the deaths due to heart attacks.
