The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday quoted an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) report in Rajya Sabha which informs that in the year 2016 heart diseases accounted for 28.1% of the deaths in India. The report was submitted while replying to unstarred questions about the deaths due to heart attacks.

The report compare the 2016 data with the year 1990, when the corresponding figure was 15.2%. It added that several risks are associated with non-communicable diseases like tobacco use, alcohol use, unhealthy diet, and less physical activity.

“The Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India provides technical and financial support to the States/UTs under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS), as part of National Health Mission (NHM), based on the proposals received from the States/UTs and subject to the resource envelope," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The program is designed to address cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks. The main emphasis is on reinforcing infrastructure, developing human resources, promoting health, and raising awareness to prevent, detect, manage, and refer non-communicable diseases (NCDs) to the appropriate healthcare facilities.

The National Program for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Stroke (NPCDCS) has established 708 district-level NCD clinics, 194 specialized cardiac care units, and 5671 NCD clinics at community health centers.

The ministry also laid down how during the Covid-19 pandemic Mobile Medical Units were used for the delivery of services.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic in order to ensure continuity of health care services Mobile Medical Units were utilized for delivery of services, especially follow-up care for NCDs. The screening services were reorganized during the period of lockdown and beyond. The primary healthcare team at Sub-Health Centre (SHC), including HWCs, were encouraged to follow up with the specific groups such as patients suffering from Hypertension and Diabetes," the ministry said.

“States were instructed to ensure uninterrupted availability of heart patient treatment. State Health Department was advised to issue directives to the district administration allowing easy movement of these patients to access care," it added.