‘Heart disease and diabetes contributing heavily’: Chronic illness deaths increased in India, finds Lancet study

India has emerged as one of the countries where the chances of dying from a chronic disease such as cancer or heart disease have increased among both men and women, even though rates have declined in four out of every five countries over the past decade, a global analysis published in The Lancet shows.

However, in a comparison between men and women in India, women have been affected by a bigger increase in risk, the study said, according to PTI.

“Deaths from most causes of chronic disease increased in India, with heart disease and diabetes contributing heavily,” the study said.

Contrasting trends between countries The study, which was conducted by researchers from Imperial College London and the World Health Organisation (WHO), among others, analysed the data to estimate the risk of dying from chronic diseases for 185 countries and territories between 2010 and 2019.

Globally, the probability of dying from an NCD (non-communicable disease) between birth and age 80 years decreased in 82 per cent of the 182 countries for females and in 79 per cent of countries for males. This was largely due to a decline in deaths from chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease, including heart attacks and strokes.

However, the death rates increased in the remaining 18 per cent of the countries for females and 21 per cent of the countries for males, which includes India, PTI reported.

What is driving this trend? The study added that among the largest countries other than high-income Western countries, deaths caused by non-communicable diseases have declined for both genders in China, Egypt, Nigeria, Russia, and Brazil. Whereas, the mortality rate increased in India and Papua New Guinea.

Despite the decline in deaths from chronic diseases, more deaths were reported due to dementia, neuropsychiatric conditions such as alcohol use disorder, and cancers of the pancreas and liver issues, it said.

Plans ahead to improve the treatment of chronic diseases The team of researchers said that nations have vowed to set up a plan to improve treatment of chronic diseases, including the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal of reducing premature mortality from the conditions by one-third by 2030.

They said that ahead of the upcoming Fourth High-level Meeting of the UN General Assembly, the comprehensive study's findings show an urgent need for a bigger investment in handling chronic diseases and in ensuring that treatments reach people who are the most in need.

