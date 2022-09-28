Heart dysfunction, COVID-19 booster vaccines in India have no links, say experts

"COVID-19 can affect the heart in many ways. The commonest problem which has been found is that the people who have had heart disease in the past, their heart disease can get flared and aggravated. They can have heart attacks and heart failure and also Arrhythmia. Secondly, people who have not had heart disease but have diabetes, and blood pressure can have a heart attack, and many such cases have come which is precipitated by COVID-19. Thirdly, even if no heart attack is precipitated, when COVID is severe, it is known to cause heart dysfunctions, heart blocks, and different types of rapid heart rate called Arrhythmias," he said, adding, "Deaths due to heart problems had gone up certainly during and after COVID-19."