Contrary to the belief that Covid-19 claimed the highest number of lives in the country in 2020, heart problems, pneumonia, and asthma together claimed over 42% of the total medically certified deaths registered in the country two years back.

The three—heart problems, pneumonia, and asthma—claimed over 42% of the total 18,11,688 medically certified deaths registered in the country. However, the total number of registered deaths in the country was 81,15,882 in 2020.

A report by India's Registrar General and Census Commissioner on COVID-19 claimed nearly 9% of deaths by the deadly disease in its Report on Medical Certification of Cause of Death 2020.

Circulatory & respiratory system diseases: The report claimed that circulatory system diseases claimed 32.1% of lives while respiratory system-related diseases were responsible for 10% of deaths in the country in 2020.

COVID-19: The third leading group, constituting 8.9% of the total medically certified deaths, was classified under the 'Codes for special purposes: COVID-19'.

Infectious and parasitic diseases: The fourth leading cause of death was due to certain infectious and parasitic diseases mainly constituted by septicemia and tuberculosis. They claimed 7.1% of lives in 2020 in the country.

Endocrine/metabolic diseases: The fifth leading cause, endocrine, nutritional and metabolic diseases were responsible for 5.8% of the total medically certified deaths. Diabetes and mellitus were the major causes under this category.

Injury & other external causes: The sixth leading reason for deaths in the country was injury, poisoning, and certain other consequences of external causes (fractures, poisoning by drugs and biological substances) which constituted 5.6% of the total deaths in the year 2020.

Cancer: With 4.7% of the total medically certified deaths, cancer was the seventh leading cause of certified deaths in 2020 in the country.

Infant Mortality: A total of 5.7% of total medically certified deaths were reported among infants (age less than 1 year). About 71.7% of all infant deaths were reported to be caused by certain conditions originating during the perinatal period.

15-24 years age-group: In the age-group of 15-24 years, diseases of circulatory system claimed 18% of deaths - the highest -- followed by injury, poisoning, and certain other consequences of external causes, which constituted 15.7% of deaths, implying the age group to be peculiarly vulnerable to 'injuries and poisoning related deaths.'

45 years and above: For the age-groups of 45 years and above, diseases of circulatory system (heart diseases) were the first leading cause of death.

70 years and above age-group: The highest number of deaths (5,17,678 or 28.6% of total medically certified deaths) were reported for the age-group 70 years and above.