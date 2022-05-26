Heart problem, pneumonia, asthma claimed 42% of total deaths in India in 2020

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Contrary to the belief that Covid-19 claimed the highest number of lives in the country in 2020, heart problems, pneumonia, and asthma together claimed over 42% of the total medically certified deaths registered in the country two years back
Contrary to the belief that Covid-19 claimed the highest number of lives in the country in 2020, heart problems, pneumonia, and asthma together claimed over 42% of the total medically certified deaths registered in the country two years back.
The three—heart problems, pneumonia, and asthma—claimed over 42% of the total 18,11,688 medically certified deaths registered in the country. However, the total number of registered deaths in the country was 81,15,882 in 2020.
A report by India's Registrar General and Census Commissioner on COVID-19 claimed nearly 9% of deaths by the deadly disease in its Report on Medical Certification of Cause of Death 2020.
Circulatory & respiratory system diseases: The report claimed that circulatory system diseases claimed 32.1% of lives while respiratory system-related diseases were responsible for 10% of deaths in the country in 2020.
COVID-19: The third leading group, constituting 8.9% of the total medically certified deaths, was classified under the 'Codes for special purposes: COVID-19'.
Infectious and parasitic diseases: The fourth leading cause of death was due to certain infectious and parasitic diseases mainly constituted by septicemia and tuberculosis. They claimed 7.1% of lives in 2020 in the country.
Endocrine/metabolic diseases: The fifth leading cause, endocrine, nutritional and metabolic diseases were responsible for 5.8% of the total medically certified deaths. Diabetes and mellitus were the major causes under this category.
Injury & other external causes: The sixth leading reason for deaths in the country was injury, poisoning, and certain other consequences of external causes (fractures, poisoning by drugs and biological substances) which constituted 5.6% of the total deaths in the year 2020.
Cancer: With 4.7% of the total medically certified deaths, cancer was the seventh leading cause of certified deaths in 2020 in the country.
Infant Mortality: A total of 5.7% of total medically certified deaths were reported among infants (age less than 1 year). About 71.7% of all infant deaths were reported to be caused by certain conditions originating during the perinatal period.
15-24 years age-group: In the age-group of 15-24 years, diseases of circulatory system claimed 18% of deaths - the highest -- followed by injury, poisoning, and certain other consequences of external causes, which constituted 15.7% of deaths, implying the age group to be peculiarly vulnerable to 'injuries and poisoning related deaths.'
45 years and above: For the age-groups of 45 years and above, diseases of circulatory system (heart diseases) were the first leading cause of death.
70 years and above age-group: The highest number of deaths (5,17,678 or 28.6% of total medically certified deaths) were reported for the age-group 70 years and above.
