Along with her tweet, 18-year-old Thunberg shared a news report about India's prevailing health crisis as the country reports over 3 lakh cases every day
Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg on Saturday said the ongoing coronavirus crisis in India is "heartbreaking". The climate change activist also appealed to the global community to come forward and help India out of the crisis.
"Heartbreaking to follow the recent developments in India. The global community must step up and immediately offer the assistance needed," tweeted 18-year-old Thunberg.
The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the country has surpassed the 25 lakh-mark. More than 1.89 lakh people have died since the start of the pandemic. India has been recording over 2 lakh cases every day since 15 April.