India's most popular fashion designer, Rohit Bal, died on 1 November at the age of 63 years after suffering from a prolonged illness. He was hospitalised in November 2023 after a heart ailment at the intensive care unit of the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

He returned to work earlier this year and showcased his last show at Lakme India Fashion Week last month in Delhi.

Confirming the news, Fashion Design Council wrote on Instagram, "We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA. You are a legend."

Here are a few condolence messages: Following the news of his death, Raymond's Chairman and Managing Director took to X and expressed his condolences. he wrote, "Heartbroken to say goodbye to an incredible friend. You brought so much light, laughter, and kindness into the lives of everyone around you. I'm grateful for every moment we shared, every laugh, every conversation. You'll be missed beyond words, but your spirit will live on in all of us. Rest peacefully, my friend."

Noted journalist Vir Sanghvi also expressed his condolences. he wrote on X, "RIP Rohit Bal. Gone too soon. A king among designers. A prince among men. He had been famous for over three decades. But he never stopped being a regular guy, always ready with a laugh,always a friend first & a creative genius second. The world is a poorer place without him."

Singer Shibani Kashyap also expressed her condolences. She wrote, “Rest in peace, @rohitbal_ .The fashion world has lost a true icon, a visionary whose designs defied time and set new standards of elegance. You will be deeply missed, but your spirit and the beauty you created will live on forever."

National awardee filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also expressed his condolences. He wrote on X, "I am shocked to hear about Rohit Bal's passing. The fashion world has lost a true visionary whose elegant designs broke boundaries & set new trends. Your absence will be deeply felt, and the fashion world will never be the same without you my friend."

About Rohit Bal: Known for his designs that appeal to all genders, Rohit launched his career in fashion designing in 1986. He and his brother founded Orchid Oversea Pvt. Ltd. In 1990, he made his independent collection debut.

He opened a flagship store in Delhi, as well as stores in Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai.

Rohit is known for his works with materials such as velvet and brocade, and his intricate designs are influenced by the opulence and majesty of India.