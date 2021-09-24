While heavy rains often become a hassle for all urban residents due to various civic issues, they do tend to have a devastating impact on the innumerable stray animals living amongst us as well.

In such situations, a little consideration on our part can go a long way for the animals. An example of this was demonstrated by an employee of the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai when heavy showers started lashing the city.

A photo that has now gone viral on all social media platforms shows the employee sharing an umbrella with a stray dog during the rain. It has also caught the attention of Tata Group's Chairman Ratan Tata.

Posting the image on his Instagram account, Tata wrote: “Sharing comfort with the strays this monsoon. This Taj employee was kind enough to share his umbrella with one of the many strays while it was pouring quite heavily. A heartwarming moment captured in the busy hustle of Mumbai. Gestures like these go a long way for stray animals."

View Full Image Ratan Tata's Instagram post

The post, which has over a million likes, grabbed the attention of many.

Some people have referred to the Taj employee as a “man with a golden heart", others have lauded Tata for noticing such things.

“Sir this taj employee deserves an increment or something special for his kindness," wrote one of Tata's followers replying to the photo.

Rains in Maharashtra

Heavy rains have lashed several parts of five districts in Marathada, increasing water levels in irrigation projects and dams in the region, an official said on Friday.

At least 20 circles in five districts of Marathwada witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, with Patoda circle in Beed district recording the highest 145.25 mm rain, the official said.

Eight circles in Beed, five each in Latur and Osmanabad and one each in Nanded and Parbhani received above 65 mm rains in a single day, he said. Naleshwar circle in Nanded received 98 mm rain, followed by Usuf circle in Beed with 96.75 mm showers.

As per official data, eight districts of the region have so far received 131.69 per cent rainfall. Nanded has received the highest rainfall of 1,031.5 mm so far against the average 814.4 mm, it was stated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.