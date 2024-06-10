Heartwarming photos of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina meeting Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka go viral; check pics

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, along with Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on Monday

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published04:31 PM IST
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi during a meeting in New Delhi on Monday, June 10, 2024
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi during a meeting in New Delhi on Monday, June 10, 2024(Photo: PTI)

Former Congress president and Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, along with Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on Monday. She was in the national capital to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers.

The Bangladesh prime minister arrived in the national capital, Delhi, on Saturday afternoon and was the first foreign leader to arrive in India for the mega-event in which top leaders from neighbouring countries and the Indian Ocean region, including Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif participated.

 

 

 

