Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Heartwarming photos of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina meeting Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka go viral; check pics

Heartwarming photos of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina meeting Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka go viral; check pics

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, along with Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on Monday

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi during a meeting in New Delhi on Monday, June 10, 2024

Former Congress president and Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, along with Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on Monday. She was in the national capital to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers.

The Bangladesh prime minister arrived in the national capital, Delhi, on Saturday afternoon and was the first foreign leader to arrive in India for the mega-event in which top leaders from neighbouring countries and the Indian Ocean region, including Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif participated.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.