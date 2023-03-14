As the temperatures are rising every day and heatwave warnings are issued for several regions, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday outlined the efforts made by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and said the states have been advised to prepare and implement Heat Action Plans at all levels.

The Home Secretary shared the efforts during an meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. The meeting was conducted to review preparedness for the ensuing summer and mitigation measures. Secretaries of relevant Central Ministries/ Departments and Chief Secretaries of States/ UTs prone to heat wave conditions were present.

“Further, awareness programmes would be aired on Doordarshan and All India Radio in March, April and May, 2023. NDMA will also be leading a community sensitization effort through all Social Media platforms," the Home Secretary added.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) made a presentation on the global weather phenomena and the temperature outlook for the period from March to May, 2023. The weather body also provide the forecast for the second fortnight of March 2023.

In its temperature outlook for the period of March to May 2023, IMD informed that above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of North-East, East & Central India and some parts of North-West India. IMD also informed that minimum temperatures are more likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except South Peninsular India, where normal to below normal temperatures are likely.

IMD further informed that no significant heat waves are expected during the remainder of March 2023. However, temperatures could be 2-30 C above normal in some parts of Indo-Gangetic Plains and Eastern India during last week of March.

The Cabinet Secretary noted that since a hotter than normal summer is expected in 2023, States & UTs need to be adequately prepared to meet the associated challenges. He noted that Central Ministries/ Departments have been closely engaging with the States & UTs to ensure optimal preparedness levels and for implementing timely mitigation measures, a release from Cabinet Secretariat said.

Gauba requested Chief Secretaries to review the preparedness for a likely heat wave with the relevant Departmental Secretaries and the District Collectors.