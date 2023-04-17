As the scorching heat of summer spreads across wide areas of the country, several states are grappling with high heatwaves, posing challenges for residents and authorities alike.

The meteorological agency has reported that heatwave conditions have persisted in isolated areas of Gangetic West Bengal for the past 5 days, coastal Andhra Pradesh for the past 3 days, and Bihar for the past 2 days.

West Bengal

In response to the ongoing heatwave conditions in West Bengal, all educational institutions in the state have been instructed to remain closed for a week starting from April 17th.

"All autonomous, state, central government aided and private universities and affiliated colleges in the state except in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts will remain closed for a week from April 17 due to the prevailing heatwave situation," read an official notice from the West Bengal government.

Meanwhile, IMD has released an orange alert for the state.

Odisha

As summer tightens its grip over large parts of the country, Odisha is experiencing extreme heat, with the day temperature reaching 43.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, marking the highest recorded temperature this month.

"Baripada recorded 43.5°C, which is the highest temperature recorded in Odisha this month," Umashankar Das, a senior scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD), told ANI.

On April 10, the maximum daytime temperature in the state capital Bhubaneshwar touched 37. 5 degrees Celsius. With a significant reduction in thunderstorms, it is expected that the maximum temperature in the city will rise over the next couple of days, the meteorological agency said.

New Delhi

As temperatures continue to rise in the national capital, a meteorological expert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted marginal heatwave conditions for the next two days in Delhi-NCR.

#WATCH | Delhi: There'll be further increase in temperature in Delhi,Punjab,Haryana & North West India in coming days. Due to western disturbances, temp will drop in coming days. Orange alert has been issued regarding heatwave in many states, incl West Bengal: Naresh Kumar,IMD pic.twitter.com/Wpj0mj8KUu — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

He said that currently, the mercury has also slightly increased in the North West, including the capital.

"Marginal heat wave means the temperature can go 4.5-5 degrees Celsius above normal," he added.

"In east India, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, the heat wave conditions are prevailing for four-five days."

The Safdarjung Observatory, which is Delhi's main weather station, registered a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees higher than the normal average.

The minimum temperature, on the other hand, was 22 degrees Celsius, which is typical for this time of the year. Several areas in the national capital witnessed maximum temperatures that were three to four degrees Celsius above the normal average.

For instance, Pitampura's automatic weather station recorded a heatwave with the maximum temperature soaring to 41.9 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees above the usual average.

Bihar

On Sunday, the Bihar Mausam Sewa Kendra, a unit of the state's planning and development department, reported that 150 blocks across various districts were experiencing conditions similar to a heatwave.

As per the Patna Meteorological Centre, a yellow-coloured warning has been issued for isolated areas in the northeast and southern regions of the state for heatwave conditions on Monday and Tuesday, and in the southern parts of the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Patna Meteorological Centre has forecasted an increase in maximum or daytime temperatures by one to four notches in several areas of the state over the next 3-4 days. The temperatures are expected to be in the range of 40-42 degrees Celsius in northern Bihar and 42-44 degrees Celsius in the southern parts of the state.

Maharashtra

During the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony held in Navi Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, 11 individuals succumbed to a heat stroke.

The event was attended by notable dignitaries including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

Chief Minister Shinde declared a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the families of each of the deceased, along with free medical treatment for those who were admitted to hospitals.

As per data from the IMD, in mid-April, more than 10 districts in Maharashtra have experienced maximum daytime temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, with Chandrapur recording the highest temperature at 43.2 degrees Celsius, while south Mumbai has been comparatively "cooler" with a temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius.

Several educational institutions have reduced outdoor activities for students, and health authorities in various parts of the state have advised people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities between 1-5 p.m.