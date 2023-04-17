‘Heat is on’, IMD warns of heatwave in FIVE states4 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 06:31 AM IST
- In response to the ongoing heatwave conditions in West Bengal, all educational institutions in the state have been instructed to remain closed for a week starting from April 17th.
As the scorching heat of summer spreads across wide areas of the country, several states are grappling with high heatwaves, posing challenges for residents and authorities alike.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×