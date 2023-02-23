Indicating an early arrival of summer season in southern India, Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a rise maximum temperature in parts of Karnataka by two to three degree celsius over the next two days. In addition to this, dry weather will be prevailed in the state.

Also Read: Viacom18 Sports to broadcast tennis tournament Bengaluru Open

Maximum temperature in parts of Karnataka will remain between 31-32 degree Celsius till February 25. According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre(KSNDMC), Bengaluru Rural District recorded an average minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius on Thursday. It also said that the cities 78 per cent of the geographical area recorded minimum temperature of 16.2 degree Celsius.

Also Read: Bengaluru buses to go green: Electric AC double-deckers coming next month; check fare, features

Chamarajanagara recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 12.1 degree Celsius in the plains of the State on Thursday. Chikkamagaluru recorded 13 degree Celsius of temperature on Thursday. On the other hand, maximum temperature of 37.5 degree was experienced in Kalaburgi situated in the North Interior Karnataka region on Thursday.

Also Read: Karnataka: KSRTC to operate modern sleeper buses on 8 intercity routes. Details here

Bengaluru to experience high temperature till 27 Feb

-For Friday, the weather forecasting agency will witness around 32 and 16 degrees Celsius.

-Bengaluru's maximum temperature rose to 32 degree Celsius on Thursday with some mist in its rural areas. Maximum temperature in the city is likely to remain same till 27 February, said IMD.

-Whereas, Bengaluru's minimum temperature will gradually increase from 16 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius till 27 February.

-Mist will be visible in some areas of the city during morning with clear sky for the rest of the day till 27 February.

IMD weather forecast for Karnataka

-Slightly higher temperature is expected in central Karnataka and North-Interior Karnataka till Friday.

-Minimum temperature will remain below normal by three to four degrees Celsius at isolated places over north interior Karnataka over next two days.

-Bengaluru will see a clear sky with low chances of mist during early morning hours in some areas. Its maximum and minimum temperatures will likely remain around 31-17 degree Celsius.

The weather forecasting agency has also predicted above normal maximum temperatures by 3-5 degree Celsius in Central and East India during next five days.