Heat wave alert: Bengaluru, parts of Karnataka to witness above normal max temp till 25 Feb
Indicating an early arrival of summer in the southern state, IMD has predicted above normal maximum temperature close to 32 degree Celsius in Bengaluru and parts of Karnataka
Indicating an early arrival of summer season in southern India, Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a rise maximum temperature in parts of Karnataka by two to three degree celsius over the next two days. In addition to this, dry weather will be prevailed in the state.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×