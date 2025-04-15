Heat wave alert in Rajasthan, Delhi, and THESE states till April 19; IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for Eastern India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave alert for several parts of the country over the coming days.

In the official release, West Rajasthan is expected to experience heat wave to severe heat wave conditions at isolated to some places till April 19, with the most intense conditions likely during April 16 to 18.

Heatwave conditions in India East Rajasthan is also likely to face heat wave conditions at isolated locations between April 15 and 19, while Gujarat may see similar conditions from April 15 to 17.

Additionally, Punjab, Haryana, and West Madhya Pradesh are forecast to experience heat wave conditions at isolated spots from April 16 to 18.

Apart from heat waves, hot and humid weather is expected to prevail in Kerala and Mahe on April 14 and 15 and in Gujarat from April 15 to 17, adding to public discomfort.

The IMD has also predicted warm night conditions, particularly in West Rajasthan between April 16 and 18 and in East Rajasthan on April 17 and 18.

Residents in these regions are advised to take precautions such as staying indoors during peak heat hours, keeping hydrated, and looking out for vulnerable individuals, IMD said.

Heavy rainfall alert in THESE states The IMD has issued an updated weather advisory highlighting the likelihood of rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hailstorms across several parts of the country due to weather systems and an approaching intense Western Disturbance.

In eastern India, including Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected on April 14 and 15. These showers will likely be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30–40 kmph.

Across southern peninsular India, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Interior Karnataka, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is predicted over the next five days, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph).

In Kerala and Mahe, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over the next three days, also accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph.

When will it rain in Delhi? A major weather system, an intense Western Disturbance, is expected to affect the Western Himalayan Region from April 16 to 20, with peak intensity on April 18 and 19.

This disturbance will bring isolated heavy rainfall to the region, along with a risk of hailstorms over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on April 18, and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on April 18 and 19.

