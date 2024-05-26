Active Stocks
Heatwave warning: Rajasthan's Phalodi touches 50 degrees; IMD issues ‘red alert’ in THESE states for next 4 days

Written By Sanchari Ghosh

Apart from the northern plains and central regions, severe heat was also witnessed in Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. IMD said heatwave conditions to continue till 29th

Apart from the northern plains and central regions, severe heat was also witnessed in Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh

Phalodi, Rajasthan, hit 50°C amid a severe heatwave during India's sixth phase of general elections on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) highlighted this as the highest temperature since June 1, 2019, when Churu, also in Rajasthan, logged a scorching 50.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Phalodi hit India's all-time high temperature of 51 degrees Celsius on May 19, 2016.

Apart from the northern plains and central regions, severe heat was also witnessed in Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. And the weather department warned that the severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue for next few days. 

Several regions recorded over 45 degrees 

At least 17 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh recorded maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius or above on Saturday, official data cited. 

In Rajasthan, temperatures soared to 48.8 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 48 degrees in Jaisalmer, and 47.2 degrees in Bikaner

West Bengal's Cooch Behar (40.5 degrees), Assam's Silchar (40), and Lumding (43), and Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar (40.5) and Pasighat (39.6) recorded their all-time high temperatures.

Assam's Tezpur (39.5), Mazbat (38.6), Dhubri (38.2), North Lakhimpur (39.2), and Mohanbari (38.8) also saw record-breaking temperatures for May.

Red alert for heat wave in several states

The extreme heat will continue in parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra until May 29. The searing heat will also affect the hills of Himachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.

A 'red' warning has been issued for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, indicating a "very high likelihood" of heat illness and heatstroke for all age groups.

The IMD said warm night conditions could further exacerbate heat-related stress in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan over the next four days.

High night temperatures are particularly dangerous because the body doesn't get a chance to cool down. Increasing nighttime heat is more common in cities due to the urban heat island effect, where metro areas are significantly hotter than their surroundings.

 

Published: 26 May 2024, 07:20 AM IST
