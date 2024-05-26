Heatwave warning: Rajasthan's Phalodi touches 50 degrees; IMD issues ‘red alert’ in THESE states for next 4 days
Apart from the northern plains and central regions, severe heat was also witnessed in Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. IMD said heatwave conditions to continue till 29th
Phalodi, Rajasthan, hit 50°C amid a severe heatwave during India's sixth phase of general elections on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) highlighted this as the highest temperature since June 1, 2019, when Churu, also in Rajasthan, logged a scorching 50.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Phalodi hit India's all-time high temperature of 51 degrees Celsius on May 19, 2016.