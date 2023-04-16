Home / News / India /  Heat waves to prevail in THESE regions. Check full weather forecast for this week
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has shared a fresh weather forecast for this week. The IMD agency said that heat wave conditions will prevail over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 4-5 days.

Besides, IMD has predicted fresh rainfall over the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains from 16 April.

IMD maximum temperatures and heat wave warning during the next 5 days:

Maximum temperatures are in the range of 39-42 degrees Celsius over many parts of central and east India.

In northwest India, the maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually by about 1-2 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours and gradually fall by about 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

South India will not see any significant change in the maximum temperature during the next two days. It will rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius later.

IMD rainfall forecast:

Northwest India:

Moderate rainfall prediction with thunderstorms and lightning over the western Himalayan region till 19 April.

Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and west Rajasthan may also experience rainfall on 17-19 April.

East India:

Light/moderate isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and heavy winds over Odisha during 16-19 April.

Central India:

IMD has predicted rainfall over the Vidarbha region during the next five days. Madhya Pradesh may also witness light/moderate rainfall till 19 April.

West India:

Light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms may occur over Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Marathwada during the next five days.

South Peninsular India:

Telangana may witness rainfall till 17 April and north interior Karnataka till 19 April.

