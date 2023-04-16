Heat waves to prevail in THESE regions. Check full weather forecast for this week1 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 09:53 AM IST
- IMD has predicted fresh rainfall over the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains from 16 April
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has shared a fresh weather forecast for this week. The IMD agency said that heat wave conditions will prevail over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 4-5 days.
