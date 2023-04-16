Heat waves to prevail in THESE regions. Check full weather forecast for this week1 min read . 09:53 AM IST
- IMD has predicted fresh rainfall over the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains from 16 April
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has shared a fresh weather forecast for this week. The IMD agency said that heat wave conditions will prevail over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 4-5 days.
Besides, IMD has predicted fresh rainfall over the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains from 16 April.
IMD maximum temperatures and heat wave warning during the next 5 days:
Maximum temperatures are in the range of 39-42 degrees Celsius over many parts of central and east India.
In northwest India, the maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually by about 1-2 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours and gradually fall by about 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter.
South India will not see any significant change in the maximum temperature during the next two days. It will rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius later.
Moderate rainfall prediction with thunderstorms and lightning over the western Himalayan region till 19 April.
Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and west Rajasthan may also experience rainfall on 17-19 April.
Light/moderate isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and heavy winds over Odisha during 16-19 April.
IMD has predicted rainfall over the Vidarbha region during the next five days. Madhya Pradesh may also witness light/moderate rainfall till 19 April.
Light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms may occur over Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Marathwada during the next five days.
Telangana may witness rainfall till 17 April and north interior Karnataka till 19 April.
