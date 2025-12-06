Heated argument breaks out between IndiGo passengers and staff at Mumbai airport ticket counter - Watch video

With the ongoing delays and cancellations of IndiGo flights across the country, a video emerged online showing a heated argument between passengers and the airline staff at the Mumbai airport ticket counter.

In a video shared by ANI on its X handle, IndiGo passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai were seen engaging in a heated argument with airline staff at the ticket counter.

One of the passengers expressed concern, primarily highlighting how they have been staying at the airport for the last three to four days without food.

The passenger was constantly asking to meet the manager by knocking on the glass window, but was told not to do so, while several other passengers voiced their concerns.

Watch video here —

IndiGo crisis Several such videos have appeared online showing IndiGo passengers expressing concerns, as air travel across India has been disrupted this week with the airline cancelling thousands of flights.

For five consecutive days, IndiGo, the nation's largest airline, cancelled hundreds of flights, mainly due to crew shortages. As a result, with fewer operational flights, airfares on some routes increased significantly.

On Friday, when IndiGo cancelled more than 1,000 flights from various airports, CEO Pieter Elbers issued an apology in a video message for the significant inconvenience caused to passengers by the disruptions.

However, the airline was expecting fewer than 1,000 flights on Saturday, the CEO noted.

Government action Amid the cancellations, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has instructed IndiGo to process all pending passenger refunds promptly. Refunds for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be completed by 8:00 pm on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Airlines are also prohibited from charging rescheduling fees for passengers impacted by cancellations. The Ministry highlighted that any delays or failure to comply with the refund process will result in immediate regulatory action.

To address the grievances of passengers, IndiGo has been directed to establish dedicated support and refund units. These teams are responsible for proactively reaching out to impacted passengers and ensuring refunds and alternative travel arrangements are handled efficiently, reducing the need for multiple follow-ups. The automatic refund system will continue to operate until operations are fully stabilised.

Soaring ticket prices In a separate notification, the government issued directions to all airlines on Saturday, November 6, to strictly adhere to fare caps “until the situation fully stabilises."