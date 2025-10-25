Heated argument takes ugly turn! Mumbai man drives off with woman on car bonnet in Borivali, arrested

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly driving with a woman on the bonnet of his car, causing her to fall and suffer injuries in the western suburbs, police said on Saturday.

“The accused, Vinit Ghiya, has been booked on the charges of rash driving and physically assaulting a woman for the incident that occurred in Borivali West on Thursday,” an official said, as reported by PTI.

He said that Ghiya befriended the victim, an employee at a spa, a few days ago, and they partied at a pub.

“While returning home in a car, they had a heated argument over some issue, following which the accused took away her mobile phone, and she got out of the vehicle and sat on the bonnet,” the official said, as reported by PTI.

Ghiya drove the car fast with the woman on the bonnet, causing her to fall, and then sped away, he said.

Nearly 4.5 lakh crimes against women were reported in 2023, showing a slight rise compared to the previous two years, according to the data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

In total, 4,48,211 cases were registered in 2023, up from 4,45,256 in 2022 and 4,28,278 in 2021, according to the NCRB data.

“Locals in the vicinity rushed the woman to a hospital, the official said. The accused was produced before a court, which sent him in police custody,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, four people were killed and another was seriously injured when their car veered off the road and crashed into a tree near here, PTI reported, citing police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the accident occurred on Friday night in Perur Chettipalayam after the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree.

"All the deceased were aged between 19 years and 25 years. The injured is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital", an official of the Perur Police Station told PTI.

In 2023, India recorded more than 1.73 lakh road accident deaths, a 2.6% rise compared to 2022. Over-speeding and reckless driving remained the primary causes of these fatalities, with two-wheeler riders making up a large share, especially those not wearing helmets.

The states reporting the highest number of accidents were Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.