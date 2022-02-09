The Union Health Ministry has ordered to serve only healthy food in its canteen and has ditched fried food including samosas and bread pakoras. Now, food like Dal Chillas with pea stuffing, health curries, millet rotis, and millet pulaos will be served in the health ministry's canteen. According to the news agency ANI, dal Chillas are tentatively priced at ₹10. Breakfast will be available at ₹25 and lunch at ₹40. The change in food arrangement is in a pilot mode to gauge people's responses.

The arrangement of these healthy food options has been made in the canteen on the insistence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The minister had been contemplating bringing such healthy food options to the canteen since taking over as the Health Minister.

Dr Mandaviya himself is a fitness freak and is often seen cycling to the Parliament. He performs exercise and yoga on daily basis and ensures that he cycles at least 20 kilometres every day.

Recently, the Ministry of Ayush has made available ‘Ayush Aahaar’ at its canteen in Delhi in January this year. It is a pilot project and includes dishes like Vegetable Poha, Bhajani Vada, Gajar Ka Halwa, and Kokum Drink.

