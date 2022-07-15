Heathrow restrictions: India-London flight schedules affected. Check details

British Airways and Air India are also expected to cancel or reschedule some of their India-Heathrow flights, news agency PTI reported.

Vistara operates a daily Delhi-Heathrow flight and it has not been affected as yet, according to a report in PTI.

There are 102 direct flights a week between India and Heathrow airport -- British Airways (41), Virgin Atlantic (21), Air India (33) and Vistara (seven).

Heathrow airport’s cap on passengers

Heathrow, Britain's busiest airport that it's setting a limit of 1 lakh passengers that it can handle each day. The limits on passenger numbers imposed by Heathrow airport will remain till September 11. The restriction is likely to result in more cancelled flights even after airlines already slashed thousands of flights from their summer schedules.