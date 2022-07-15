Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Heathrow restrictions: India-London flight schedules affected. Check details

File photo: Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London,
1 min read . 01:35 PM ISTLivemint

Britain’s busiest airport on Tuesday said that it’s setting a limit of 1 lakh passengers that it can handle each day through September 11

The flight schedules between India and London have been affected following Heathrow Airport’s cap on daily passengers Many airlines were forced to cancel and reschedule several flights between India-London. Britain’s busiest airport on Tuesday said that it’s setting a limit of 1 lakh passengers that it can handle each day through September 11.

Several India-London flights cancelled, rescheduled

  • Virgin Atlantic cancelled its Delhi-London flight on Thursday

“Due to mandatory flight capacity restrictions being implemented by Heathrow Airport on all airlines on Thursday 14 July, we've regrettably had to cancel one of our London Heathrow - New York (JFK) return services, operating as flight numbers VS45 and VS4 and our morning departure to Delhi, flight VS302," Virgin Atlantic said in a statement.

  • British Airways and Air India are also expected to cancel or reschedule some of their India-Heathrow flights, news agency PTI reported.
  • Vistara operates a daily Delhi-Heathrow flight and it has not been affected as yet, according to a report in PTI.
  • There are 102 direct flights a week between India and Heathrow airport -- British Airways (41), Virgin Atlantic (21), Air India (33) and Vistara (seven).

Heathrow airport’s cap on passengers

Heathrow, Britain's busiest airport that it's setting a limit of 1 lakh passengers that it can handle each day. The limits on passenger numbers imposed by Heathrow airport will remain till September 11. The restriction is likely to result in more cancelled flights even after airlines already slashed thousands of flights from their summer schedules.

On July 12, Heathrow Airport's CEO John Holland-Kaye said in a statement that "Our assessment is that the maximum number of daily departing passengers that airlines, airline ground handlers and the airport can collectively serve over the summer is no more than 1 lakh."

