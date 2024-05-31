Heatwave deaths in India: Heatstroke claims over 50 lives; Check states where casualties were reported
Heatwave deaths in India: Delhi, where the temperature touched 49 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, recorded its first heat-related death this week. Here's a look at other states which reported heatwave-related deaths.
Can heatwaves claim people's lives? Over 50 people reportedly died due to heatstroke in different parts of the country since Thursday. These deaths were reported as the temperature soared past 50 degrees Celsius in parts of North India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar this week.