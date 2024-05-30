Heatstroke kills 2 children in Madhya Pradesh, 40-year-old man in Delhi | 5 key points
IMD predicts severe heatwave conditions in parts of North India till 1 June. Heatwave in India leads to fatalities, surge in fire-related calls in Delhi. Residents face water crisis amidst oppressive weather conditions.
Heatwaves in India: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that severe heat wave conditions will prevail in some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar till 1 June