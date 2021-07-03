The heatwave conditions that gripped north Indian plains and hills for the last few days has abated, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday, adding that the temperature is likely to drop a couple of notches during the next 5 days.

“As predicted, heatwave conditions have abated from the plains of Northwest India with occurrence of only isolated heat waves over Haryana yesterday (Friday)," the IMD said.

“Maximum temperatures over the plains of Northwest India are likely to fall by 3-4 degrees Celsius today and no significant change is likely thereafter. Subsequently, no heatwave conditions are likely over the region during the next five days," it added.

North India sizzled on Friday

The IMD had issued a heatwave alert for July 1-2.

On Friday, fairly widespread rainfall occurred over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and adjoining parts of West Uttar Pradesh due to a western disturbance bringing respite from the grueling heat.

The maximum temperature recorded in Churu was 43.6 degrees Celsius followed by 43 in Pilani, 42.8 in Sri Ganganagar, 42.7 in Karauli and 42.5 in Dholpur.

Though a few places in Haryana, including Rohtak and Bhiwani, reported rainfall in the evening, Punjab remained under the influence of hot weather conditions.

Gurgaon, which recorded its maximum temperature six notches above the normal, was the hottest place in Haryana, the MeT office said.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, up five notches against the normal.

Discomfort to continue

It said the abatement of the heatwave is due to south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea.

However, due to an increase in humidity in association with these winds, the discomfort will continue during the next five days, the IMD said.

Over the last two days, many places including Delhi breached the 40 degrees Celsius mark.

(With inputs from agencies)

