2 min read.Updated: 03 Jul 2021, 02:38 PM ISTLivemint
Maximum temperatures over the plains of Northwest India are likely to fall by 3-4 degrees Celsius today and no significant change is likely thereafter, IMD said
Subsequently, no heatwave conditions are likely over the region during the next five days, it added
The heatwave conditions that gripped north Indian plains and hills for the last few days has abated, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday, adding that the temperature is likely to drop a couple of notches during the next 5 days.
“As predicted, heatwave conditions have abated from the plains of Northwest India with occurrence of only isolated heat waves over Haryana yesterday (Friday)," the IMD said.
“Maximum temperatures over the plains of Northwest India are likely to fall by 3-4 degrees Celsius today and no significant change is likely thereafter. Subsequently, no heatwave conditions are likely over the region during the next five days," it added.
North India sizzled on Friday
The IMD had issued a heatwave alert for July 1-2.
On Friday, fairly widespread rainfall occurred over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and adjoining parts of West Uttar Pradesh due to a western disturbance bringing respite from the grueling heat.
The maximum temperature recorded in Churu was 43.6 degrees Celsius followed by 43 in Pilani, 42.8 in Sri Ganganagar, 42.7 in Karauli and 42.5 in Dholpur.
Though a few places in Haryana, including Rohtak and Bhiwani, reported rainfall in the evening, Punjab remained under the influence of hot weather conditions.